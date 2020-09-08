Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels CL After Recent Earnings Report

by Melissa Arnold

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) went down by -0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.10. The company’s stock price has collected -2.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/04/20 that Colgate-Palmolive Co. stock falls Friday, still outperforms market

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE :CL) Right Now?

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CL is at 0.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.06, which is $3.03 above the current price. CL currently public float of 855.44M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CL was 3.50M shares.

CL’s Market Performance

CL stocks went down by -2.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.78% and a quarterly performance of 5.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.41% for Colgate-Palmolive Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.96% for CL stocks with a simple moving average of 7.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $78 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CL reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for CL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 27th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “ Buy” to CL, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on March 27th of the current year.

CL Trading at 1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CL fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.01. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive Company saw 12.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CL starting from HUSTON JOHN J, who sold 84,905 shares at the price of $77.18 back on Aug 12. After this action, HUSTON JOHN J now owns 44,558 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company, valued at $6,553,375 using the latest closing price.

Kooyman John W, the Chief of Staff of Colgate-Palmolive Company, sold 1,211 shares at $76.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Kooyman John W is holding 7,987 shares at $92,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +23.97 for the present operating margin
  • +59.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company stands at +15.08. The total capital return value is set at 48.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.35.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), the company’s capital structure generated 7,250.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.64. Total debt to assets is 56.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6,687.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Previous articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Twilio Inc. (TWLO)?
Next articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Related Articles

Trending

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Can 3M Company (MMM) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
3M Company (NYSE:MMM) went down by -0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.54. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Univar Solutions Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) went up by 0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.77. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Can 3M Company (MMM) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
3M Company (NYSE:MMM) went down by -0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.54. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Univar Solutions Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) went up by 0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.77. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) went up by 0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $184.06. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Is Box, Inc. (BOX) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) went down by -2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.09. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Can 3M Company (MMM) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
3M Company (NYSE:MMM) went down by -0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.54. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why (EXPE)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.88. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) went down by -0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.48. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.31. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Denise Gardner - 0
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) went down by -1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.71. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) went up by 0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $184.06. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) went up by 1.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.37. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) went down by -5.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.65. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade UPS Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) went up by 1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $166.20. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) went up by 0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $197.96. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Univar Solutions Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) went up by 0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.77. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) went down by -1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.04. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Buy or Sell Welltower Inc. (WELL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Nicola Day - 0
Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) went up by 1.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.17. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (IZEA)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) went down by -1.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.13. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) went down by -0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.93. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links