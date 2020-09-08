Search
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Nicola Day

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) went down by -0.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.50. The company’s stock price has collected -4.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/05/20 that This analysis of Wall Street stock ratings is sounding a warning for Tesla and 62 other stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ :WBA) Right Now?

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WBA is at 0.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 19 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.56, which is $4.67 above the current price. WBA currently public float of 718.11M and currently shorts hold a 2.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WBA was 6.53M shares.

WBA’s Market Performance

WBA stocks went down by -4.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.78% and a quarterly performance of -21.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.47% for WBA stocks with a simple moving average of -21.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WBA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WBA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $44 based on the research report published on April 6th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBA reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the value of $51. The rating they have provided for WBA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 3rd, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “ Market Perform” to WBA, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

WBA Trading at -9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -11.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBA fell by -4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.64. In addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. saw -37.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBA starting from Pagni Marco Patrick Anthony, who sold 234,355 shares at the price of $63.16 back on Nov 05. After this action, Pagni Marco Patrick Anthony now owns 13,844 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., valued at $14,801,862 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +3.75 for the present operating margin
  • +20.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. stands at +2.91. The total capital return value is set at 12.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.75. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), the company’s capital structure generated 76.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.26. Total debt to assets is 26.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.84 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Quick Links