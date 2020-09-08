Search
Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Nicola Day

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) went up by 3.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.17. The company’s stock price has collected 9.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/31/20 that Individual-Investor Boom Reshapes Stock Market

Is It Worth Investing in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ :VIRT) Right Now?

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VIRT is at -0.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Virtu Financial, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.95, which is -$0.37 below the current price. VIRT currently public float of 88.86M and currently shorts hold a 3.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIRT was 1.55M shares.

VIRT’s Market Performance

VIRT stocks went up by 9.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.01% and a quarterly performance of 21.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.04% for Virtu Financial, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.49% for VIRT stocks with a simple moving average of 28.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRT stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for VIRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VIRT in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $21 based on the research report published on March 2nd of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIRT reach a price target of $15.50. The rating they have provided for VIRT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 6th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “ Neutral” to VIRT, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 8th of the previous year.

VIRT Trading at 10.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.55% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares surge +19.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRT rose by +9.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.95. In addition, Virtu Financial, Inc. saw 70.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRT starting from Cifu Douglas A, who bought 100,000 shares at the price of $22.45 back on Aug 11. After this action, Cifu Douglas A now owns 292,755 shares of Virtu Financial, Inc., valued at $2,245,263 using the latest closing price.

PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTME, the 10% Owner of Virtu Financial, Inc., sold 7,000,000 shares at $22.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTME is holding 11,669,062 shares at $159,250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -3.89 for the present operating margin
  • +28.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virtu Financial, Inc. stands at -4.75. The total capital return value is set at -1.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.37. Equity return is now at value 35.90, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT), the company’s capital structure generated 291.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.43. Total debt to assets is 28.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 237.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

