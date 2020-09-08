Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

The Chart for The Western Union Company (WU) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Daisy Galbraith

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) went down by -0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.44. The company’s stock price has collected -3.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/05/20 that This analysis of Wall Street stock ratings is sounding a warning for Tesla and 62 other stocks

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in The Western Union Company (NYSE :WU) Right Now?

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WU is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for The Western Union Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.31, which is -$1.3 below the current price. WU currently public float of 408.93M and currently shorts hold a 11.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WU was 5.28M shares.

WU’s Market Performance

WU stocks went down by -3.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.19% and a quarterly performance of -7.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for The Western Union Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.53% for WU stocks with a simple moving average of -0.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WU stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WU by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for WU in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $22 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WU reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the value of $15. The rating they have provided for WU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 1st, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “ Neutral” to WU, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on June 10th of the current year.

WU Trading at 1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.62. In addition, The Western Union Company saw -14.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WU starting from Molnar Jacqueline D, who sold 2,928 shares at the price of $23.94 back on Jun 10. After this action, Molnar Jacqueline D now owns 65,170 shares of The Western Union Company, valued at $70,096 using the latest closing price.

Molnar Jacqueline D, the Chief Trans Off. & Glbl Compl. of The Western Union Company, sold 969 shares at $23.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Molnar Jacqueline D is holding 72,697 shares at $22,287 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +17.01 for the present operating margin
  • +37.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Western Union Company stands at +20.05. The total capital return value is set at 27.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.76. Equity return is now at value -862.90, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleHere’s Our Rant About Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)
Next articleGraphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Related Articles

Business

Can Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went up by 2.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The...
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for 3D Systems Corporation?

Melissa Arnold - 0
3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.56. Press Release reported on...
Hot Stocks

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went down by -2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.48. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Business

Can Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went up by 2.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The...
View Post
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for 3D Systems Corporation?

Melissa Arnold - 0
3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.56. Press Release reported on...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went down by -2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.48. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Is Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $363.67. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Why (DLTR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) went down by -1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.71. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went down by -2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.48. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Melissa Arnold - 0
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) went down by -0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.27. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) went up by 3.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.17. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade CVNA Aggressively Right Now

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) went down by -5.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $235.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON)

Ethane Eddington - 0
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) went up by 9.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.47. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Can Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went up by 2.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The...
Read more
Business

Why (DLTR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) went down by -1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.71. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) went down by -4.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Denise Gardner - 0
Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) went down by -3.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $261.94. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) went down by -11.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.99. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $363.67. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Is in Such attractive Condition

Denise Gardner - 0
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) went down by -3.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1733.18. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.95. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

Nicola Day - 0
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) went down by -3.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.11. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links