The Chart for Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) went down by -1.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.38. The company’s stock price has collected -7.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that Athersys Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ :ATHX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATHX is at -1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Athersys, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is -$1.97 below the current price. ATHX currently public float of 178.35M and currently shorts hold a 13.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATHX was 3.66M shares.

ATHX’s Market Performance

ATHX stocks went down by -7.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.23% and a quarterly performance of -32.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.75% for Athersys, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.58% for ATHX stocks with a simple moving average of -5.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATHX stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for ATHX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATHX in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $5 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2020.

Dawson James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATHX reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for ATHX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 26th, 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to ATHX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on February 13th of the previous year.

ATHX Trading at -23.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.63%, as shares sank -24.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHX fell by -7.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2738. In addition, Athersys, Inc. saw 60.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATHX starting from TRAUB KENNETH H, who bought 50,000 shares at the price of $2.22 back on Jun 24. After this action, TRAUB KENNETH H now owns 235,093 shares of Athersys, Inc., valued at $110,900 using the latest closing price.

TRAUB KENNETH H, the Director of Athersys, Inc., bought 50,000 shares at $2.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that TRAUB KENNETH H is holding 185,093 shares at $115,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-807.53 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Athersys, Inc. stands at -791.44. The total capital return value is set at -137.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -134.31. Equity return is now at value -167.70, with -104.30 for asset returns.