Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) went down by -7.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.94. The company’s stock price has collected -23.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/24/20 that Superconductor Technologies Regained Compliance With Nasdaq Equity Rule

Is It Worth Investing in Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SCON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCON is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Superconductor Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is -$0.26 below the current price. SCON currently public float of 27.51M and currently shorts hold a 5.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCON was 3.48M shares.

SCON’s Market Performance

SCON stocks went down by -23.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -52.09% and a quarterly performance of -33.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.11% for Superconductor Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -34.71% for SCON stocks with a simple moving average of -10.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCON stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for SCON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCON in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $3 based on the research report published on April 6th of the previous year 2017.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCON reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for SCON stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 30th, 2016.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “ Buy” to SCON, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

SCON Trading at -39.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.51%, as shares sank -51.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCON fell by -23.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3822. In addition, Superconductor Technologies Inc. saw 41.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1704.22 for the present operating margin

-553.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Superconductor Technologies Inc. stands at -1693.39. The total capital return value is set at -221.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -223.68. Equity return is now at value -378.70, with -247.90 for asset returns.

Based on Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON), the company’s capital structure generated 10.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.