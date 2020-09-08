Search
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

by Melissa Arnold

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) went up by 1.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.60. The company’s stock price has collected 6.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination

Is It Worth Investing in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :SPAQ) Right Now?

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 144.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SPAQ currently public float of 45.01M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPAQ was 6.57M shares.

SPAQ’s Market Performance

SPAQ stocks went up by 6.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.96% and a quarterly performance of 34.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.55% for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.78% for SPAQ stocks with a simple moving average of 27.73% for the last 200 days.

SPAQ Trading at 7.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.92%, as shares surge +12.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPAQ rose by +6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.92. In addition, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. saw 36.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPAQ starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sold 755,918 shares at the price of $10.73 back on Jul 08. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 5,434,717 shares of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., valued at $8,111,000 using the latest closing price.

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., sold 53,586 shares at $10.82 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC is holding 6,190,635 shares at $579,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPAQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

The total capital return value is set at -0.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63.

Quick Links