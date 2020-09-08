SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) Just Got Our Attention

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) went down by -0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s stock price has collected -1.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that SailPoint to Participate at the Citi Global Technology Virtual Conference and the Jefferies Software Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE :SAIL) Right Now?

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 935.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.46, which is -$11.05 below the current price. SAIL currently public float of 87.53M and currently shorts hold a 9.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAIL was 1.51M shares.

SAIL’s Market Performance

SAIL stocks went down by -1.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.71% and a quarterly performance of 60.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.00% for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.16% for SAIL stocks with a simple moving average of 54.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAIL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for SAIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SAIL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $39 based on the research report published on August 7th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAIL reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the value of $17. The rating they have provided for SAIL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 1st, 2020.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to SAIL, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on June 25th of the current year.

SAIL Trading at 16.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares surge +5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAIL fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.01. In addition, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. saw 62.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAIL starting from BOCK WILLIAM G, who sold 4,000 shares at the price of $36.25 back on Aug 17. After this action, BOCK WILLIAM G now owns 92,295 shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc., valued at $145,000 using the latest closing price.

McClain Mark D., the CEO and President of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc., sold 36,000 shares at $36.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that McClain Mark D. is holding 32,000 shares at $1,305,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.92 for the present operating margin

+75.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. stands at -2.95. The total capital return value is set at -1.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.47. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL), the company’s capital structure generated 80.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.71. Total debt to assets is 35.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -1.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.