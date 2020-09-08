Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) went up by 13.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.98. The company’s stock price has collected 10.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ :IEA) Right Now?

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IEA is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.50, which is -$0.2 below the current price. IEA currently public float of 19.94M and currently shorts hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IEA was 326.23K shares.

IEA’s Market Performance

IEA stocks went up by 10.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 71.01% and a quarterly performance of 146.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.68% for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.76% for IEA stocks with a simple moving average of 119.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IEA stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for IEA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IEA in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $24 based on the research report published on June 11th of the current year 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IEA reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for IEA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 1st, 2018.

IEA Trading at 64.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.04% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.94%, as shares surge +96.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IEA rose by +20.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +159.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.75. In addition, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. saw 83.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IEA starting from Stoecker Michael, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $5.35 back on Aug 28. After this action, Stoecker Michael now owns 174,105 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., valued at $26,750 using the latest closing price.

Stoecker Michael, the Chief Operating Officer of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., bought 5,000 shares at $3.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Stoecker Michael is holding 169,105 shares at $19,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.52 for the present operating margin

+10.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. stands at +0.43. The total capital return value is set at 11.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.23. Equity return is now at value -6.20, with 0.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.