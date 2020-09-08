Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI)

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) went up by 1.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.46. The company’s stock price has collected -12.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that LD Micro – 360 Companies Set to Present this Week

Is It Worth Investing in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :AIKI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIKI is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AIkido Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1,802.25, which is -$0.6 below the current price. AIKI currently public float of 32.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIKI was 4.46M shares.

AIKI’s Market Performance

AIKI stocks went down by -12.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -48.83% and a quarterly performance of -25.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.80% for AIkido Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.49% for AIKI stocks with a simple moving average of -37.60% for the last 200 days.

AIKI Trading at -34.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.62%, as shares sank -48.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIKI fell by -12.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7648. In addition, AIkido Pharma Inc. saw -54.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AIKI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63166.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AIkido Pharma Inc. stands at -46477.78. The total capital return value is set at -50.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.97. Equity return is now at value -72.80, with -69.70 for asset returns.