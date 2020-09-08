RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) went up by 32.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.98. The company’s stock price has collected -8.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that Pizza Inn Partners with RetailStack to Launch New Point of Sale System

Is It Worth Investing in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ :RAVE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RAVE is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50, which is -$0.6 below the current price. RAVE currently public float of 13.53M and currently shorts hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAVE was 337.45K shares.

RAVE’s Market Performance

RAVE stocks went down by -8.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.43% and a quarterly performance of -56.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.44% for RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.95% for RAVE stocks with a simple moving average of -44.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAVE

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAVE reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the value of $20. The rating they have provided for RAVE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 13th, 2015.

Wunderlich gave a rating of “Buy” to RAVE, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 18th of the previous year.

RAVE Trading at -2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.54%, as shares sank -4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAVE rose by +23.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5328. In addition, RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. saw -72.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAVE starting from Solano Brandon, who bought 13,000 shares at the price of $1.81 back on Dec 05. After this action, Solano Brandon now owns 13,000 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc., valued at $23,467 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.38 for the present operating margin

+56.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. stands at -6.09. The total capital return value is set at 5.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.81. Equity return is now at value -145.80, with -44.50 for asset returns.

Based on RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE), the company’s capital structure generated 35.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.32. Total debt to assets is 15.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.