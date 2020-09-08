PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) went down by -6.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $212.45. The company’s stock price has collected -6.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/04/20 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Amgen, American Express, Nvidia, Paypal, or Apple?

Is It Worth Investing in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ :PYPL) Right Now?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 88.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PYPL is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 33 analysts out of 44 who provided ratings for PayPal Holdings, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $221.56, which is $28.43 above the current price. PYPL currently public float of 1.17B and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PYPL was 7.42M shares.

PYPL’s Market Performance

PYPL stocks went down by -6.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.00% and a quarterly performance of 22.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 74.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for PayPal Holdings, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.52% for PYPL stocks with a simple moving average of 40.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYPL stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PYPL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PYPL in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $285 based on the research report published on August 27th of the current year 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PYPL reach a price target of $228, previously predicting the value of $194. The rating they have provided for PYPL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 4th, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to PYPL, setting the target price at $218 in the report published on July 30th of the current year.

PYPL Trading at 2.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares sank -3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYPL fell by -6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $198.50. In addition, PayPal Holdings, Inc. saw 77.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYPL starting from MOFFETT DAVID M, who sold 5,028 shares at the price of $206.81 back on Aug 27. After this action, MOFFETT DAVID M now owns 71,470 shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc., valued at $1,039,841 using the latest closing price.

SCHULMAN DANIEL H, the President and CEO of PayPal Holdings, Inc., sold 25,000 shares at $198.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that SCHULMAN DANIEL H is holding 471,803 shares at $4,955,786 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.55 for the present operating margin

+52.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for PayPal Holdings, Inc. stands at +14.02. The total capital return value is set at 12.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.07. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), the company’s capital structure generated 32.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.48. Total debt to assets is 10.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.