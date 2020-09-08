Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) went down by -2.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $275.03. The company’s stock price has collected -7.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that Palo Alto Networks and OPSWAT Expand Partnership to Address Endpoint Security Compliance

Is It Worth Investing in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE :PANW) Right Now?

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PANW is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 25 analysts out of 36 who provided ratings for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $297.44, which is $55.81 above the current price. PANW currently public float of 94.24M and currently shorts hold a 4.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PANW was 1.28M shares.

PANW’s Market Performance

PANW stocks went down by -7.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.37% and a quarterly performance of -0.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for Palo Alto Networks, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.57% for PANW stocks with a simple moving average of 5.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $305 based on the research report published on August 21st of the current year 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PANW reach a price target of $325. The rating they have provided for PANW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 21st, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to PANW, setting the target price at $328 in the report published on August 20th of the current year.

PANW Trading at -5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW fell by -7.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $259.31. In addition, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. saw 1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from ZUK NIR, who sold 12,000 shares at the price of $258.54 back on Sep 01. After this action, ZUK NIR now owns 924,534 shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc., valued at $3,102,526 using the latest closing price.

Compeau Jean, the Chief Accounting Officer of Palo Alto Networks, Inc., sold 2,000 shares at $265.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Compeau Jean is holding 17,792 shares at $530,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.25 for the present operating margin

+72.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. stands at -7.83. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -2.60 for asset returns.