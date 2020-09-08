NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) went down by -1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $291.09. The company’s stock price has collected -0.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/05/20 that Utilities Look to Green Hydrogen to Cut Carbon Emissions

Is It Worth Investing in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE :NEE) Right Now?

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEE is at 0.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for NextEra Energy, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $287.76, which is $7.55 above the current price. NEE currently public float of 488.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEE was 1.83M shares.

NEE’s Market Performance

NEE stocks went down by -0.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.94% and a quarterly performance of 6.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.05% for NextEra Energy, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.63% for NEE stocks with a simple moving average of 10.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEE stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for NEE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEE in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $330 based on the research report published on September 4th of the current year 2020.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEE reach a price target of $265. The rating they have provided for NEE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “ Equal-Weight” to NEE, setting the target price at $246 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

NEE Trading at 2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEE fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $281.38. In addition, NextEra Energy, Inc. saw 14.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEE starting from Reagan Ronald R, who sold 172 shares at the price of $290.00 back on Sep 03. After this action, Reagan Ronald R now owns 8,366 shares of NextEra Energy, Inc., valued at $49,880 using the latest closing price.

ROBO JAMES L, the Chairman, President & CEO of NextEra Energy, Inc., sold 41,466 shares at $276.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that ROBO JAMES L is holding 304,853 shares at $11,469,263 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.42 for the present operating margin

+30.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy, Inc. stands at +21.55. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.54. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), the company’s capital structure generated 116.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.79. Total debt to assets is 36.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 102.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.