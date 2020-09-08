Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s stock price has collected -2.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/29/20 that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

Is It Worth Investing in Sysco Corporation (NYSE :SYY) Right Now?

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 152.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYY is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Sysco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.50, which is $4.36 above the current price. SYY currently public float of 507.70M and currently shorts hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYY was 3.57M shares.

SYY’s Market Performance

SYY stocks went down by -2.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.63% and a quarterly performance of -6.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.50% for Sysco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.25% for SYY stocks with a simple moving average of -4.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYY stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SYY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SYY in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $65 based on the research report published on August 6th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYY reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the value of $50. The rating they have provided for SYY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 5th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “ Overweight” to SYY, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on June 1st of the current year.

SYY Trading at 7.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYY fell by -2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.51. In addition, Sysco Corporation saw -29.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYY starting from Newcomb Nancy, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $60.38 back on Sep 02. After this action, Newcomb Nancy now owns 61,873 shares of Sysco Corporation, valued at $603,800 using the latest closing price.

Bertrand Greg D, the EVP of Sysco Corporation, sold 1,134 shares at $57.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Bertrand Greg D is holding 38,403 shares at $65,715 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.25 for the present operating margin

+17.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sysco Corporation stands at +0.41. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.