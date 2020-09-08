Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) went down by -0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.78. The company’s stock price has collected -3.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that CBL Properties Enters Into Restructuring Support Agreement With Noteholders to Significantly Strengthen Its Capital Structure

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBL is at 2.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.20, which is -$0.18 below the current price. CBL currently public float of 157.96M and currently shorts hold a 10.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBL was 18.94M shares.

CBL’s Market Performance

CBL stocks went down by -3.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.80% and a quarterly performance of -54.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.37% for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.18% for CBL stocks with a simple moving average of -64.06% for the last 200 days.

CBL Trading at -16.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares sank -18.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBL fell by -3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1996. In addition, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. saw -82.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBL starting from LEBOVITZ CHARLES B, who sold 400 shares at the price of $0.21 back on May 15. After this action, LEBOVITZ CHARLES B now owns 26,052 shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc., valued at $85 using the latest closing price.

LEBOVITZ CHARLES B, the Chairman of the Board of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc., sold 944,485 shares at $0.20 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that LEBOVITZ CHARLES B is holding 274,565 shares at $190,597 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.20 for the present operating margin

+47.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. stands at -12.99. The total capital return value is set at 1.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.57. Equity return is now at value -39.00, with -6.00 for asset returns.

Based on CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL), the company’s capital structure generated 437.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.41. Total debt to assets is 76.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 410.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.