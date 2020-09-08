Search
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (LMPX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Daisy Galbraith

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) went up by 31.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.30. The company’s stock price has collected 42.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/20 that LMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF 2 DEALERSHIPS INCLUDING 2 NEW VEHICLE FRANCHISES WITH 58 ACRES OF RECONDITIONING, SERVICE, SALES AND VEHICLE STORAGE CAPACITY IN THE SOUTHEAST LMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC. SCHEDUL

Is It Worth Investing in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ :LMPX) Right Now?

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00, which is -$17.66 below the current price. LMPX currently public float of 5.86M and currently shorts hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LMPX was 248.05K shares.

LMPX’s Market Performance

LMPX stocks went up by 42.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 134.22% and a quarterly performance of 37.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.71% for LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 54.20% for LMPX stocks with a simple moving average of 34.57% for the last 200 days.

LMPX Trading at 82.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.07%, as shares surge +135.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMPX rose by +42.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.96. In addition, LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. saw -1.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMPX starting from TAWFIK SAMER, who bought 6,226 shares at the price of $12.50 back on Mar 02. After this action, TAWFIK SAMER now owns 2,727,882 shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., valued at $77,825 using the latest closing price.

TAWFIK SAMER, the President and CEO of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., bought 21,119 shares at $13.51 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that TAWFIK SAMER is holding 2,721,656 shares at $285,318 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -29.78 for the present operating margin
  • -2.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. stands at -37.11. The total capital return value is set at -20.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.53.

Based on LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (LMPX), the company’s capital structure generated 20.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.21. Total debt to assets is 16.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -93.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.58.

Quick Links