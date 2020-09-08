Search
Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Ethane Eddington

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) went down by -7.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.51. The company’s stock price has collected -18.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/30/20 that Lemonade CFO Promotes Do-Good Status, Path to Profitability to New Investors

Is It Worth Investing in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE :LMND) Right Now?

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Lemonade, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.20, which is $22.73 above the current price. LMND currently public float of 48.58M and currently shorts hold a 4.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LMND was 2.15M shares.

LMND’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.97% for Lemonade, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.89% for LMND stocks with a simple moving average of -30.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMND stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for LMND by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for LMND in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $52 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMND reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for LMND stocks is “Perform” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to LMND, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on July 27th of the current year.

LMND Trading at -30.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.96%, as shares sank -29.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND fell by -18.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.54. In addition, Lemonade, Inc. saw -31.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -160.33 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lemonade, Inc. stands at -161.22. The total capital return value is set at -54.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.33.

