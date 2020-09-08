Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Is Valley National Bancorp (VLY) a Keeper?

by Nicola Day

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) went up by 2.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.14. The company’s stock price has collected 2.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Valley National Bancorp Declares Its Regular Quarterly Preferred and Common Stock Dividends

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ :VLY) Right Now?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VLY is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Valley National Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.43, which is $1.58 above the current price. VLY currently public float of 394.28M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLY was 2.17M shares.

VLY’s Market Performance

VLY stocks went up by 2.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.37% and a quarterly performance of -18.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.91% for Valley National Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.79% for VLY stocks with a simple moving average of -11.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VLY by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for VLY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLY reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for VLY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 4th, 2020.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VLY, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

VLY Trading at 3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.78. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -31.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from Lynch Kevin J, who bought 6,350 shares at the price of $9.47 back on Jun 09. After this action, Lynch Kevin J now owns 1,495,797 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $60,131 using the latest closing price.

CHILLURA JOSEPH, the SEVP, Chief Ret & Busn Bnkg Of of Valley National Bancorp, sold 45,972 shares at $9.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that CHILLURA JOSEPH is holding 649,835 shares at $429,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +32.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Valley National Bancorp stands at +20.10. The total capital return value is set at 6.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.21. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Valley National Bancorp (VLY), the company’s capital structure generated 81.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.96.

Previous articleWhy (NMRK)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future
Next articleLMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (LMPX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Related Articles

Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ford Motor Company?

Nicola Day - 0
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.65. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.28. The company’s...
Companies

Is General Electric Company (GE) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) went up by 1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.26. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ford Motor Company?

Nicola Day - 0
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.65. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.28. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Is General Electric Company (GE) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) went up by 1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.26. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Why (BAC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) went up by 3.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.72. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) went up by 2.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.38. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.28. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) went down by -8.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.34. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) went down by -1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.60. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade CEI Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went up by 0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.60. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) went down by -2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.48. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Why (BAC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) went up by 3.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.72. The company’s...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR)

Denise Gardner - 0
Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) went down by -7.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.01. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)

Nicola Day - 0
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) went down by -0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $165.82. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels SSNC After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.74. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is General Electric Company (GE) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) went up by 1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.26. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Is in Such attractive Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.30. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) went up by 5.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Zovio Inc (ZVO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) went up by 8.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.24. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)

Ethane Eddington - 0
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) went down by -0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $224.23. The...
Read more

Quick Links