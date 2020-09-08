Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Landcadia Holdings II, Inc.?

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) went down by -3.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.80. The company’s stock price has collected 5.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Landcadia Holdings II and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ :LCA) Right Now?

LCA currently public float of 1.46M and currently shorts hold a 71.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LCA was 3.01M shares.

LCA’s Market Performance

LCA stocks went up by 5.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.28% and a quarterly performance of 62.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.45% for Landcadia Holdings II, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.67% for LCA stocks with a simple moving average of 49.58% for the last 200 days.

LCA Trading at 19.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.72%, as shares surge +32.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCA rose by +5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.64. In addition, Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. saw 63.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:





The total capital return value is set at -0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.11.