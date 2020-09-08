Is PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) a Keeper?

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) went up by 8.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.08. The company’s stock price has collected -14.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Enters into Agreement with Arches Research to Expand COVID-19 Testing Services

Is It Worth Investing in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ :PTE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PTE is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for PolarityTE, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.33, which is -$1.13 below the current price. PTE currently public float of 23.56M and currently shorts hold a 12.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTE was 1.35M shares.

PTE’s Market Performance

PTE stocks went down by -14.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.00% and a quarterly performance of -5.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.81% for PolarityTE, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.66% for PTE stocks with a simple moving average of -35.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PTE by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for PTE in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $52 based on the research report published on May 1st of the current year 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTE reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the value of $50. The rating they have provided for PTE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 11th, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to PTE, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on July 8th of the previous year.

PTE Trading at -20.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.38%, as shares sank -18.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTE rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2735. In addition, PolarityTE, Inc. saw -60.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTE starting from Seaburg David B, who sold 5,600 shares at the price of $1.13 back on Sep 02. After this action, Seaburg David B now owns 959,338 shares of PolarityTE, Inc., valued at $6,306 using the latest closing price.

Dyer Jeffrey Hansen, the Director of PolarityTE, Inc., sold 1,000 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Dyer Jeffrey Hansen is holding 53,286 shares at $1,271 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1585.23 for the present operating margin

+3.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for PolarityTE, Inc. stands at -1636.46. The total capital return value is set at -150.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -159.90. Equity return is now at value -171.90, with -115.20 for asset returns.

Based on PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE), the company’s capital structure generated 18.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.32. Total debt to assets is 13.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -1,828.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.23.