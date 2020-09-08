Search
Home Business
Business

Is ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) a Keeper?

by Denise Gardner

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) went down by -0.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.48. The company’s stock price has collected -19.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/20 that Thinking about buying stock in ADMA Biologics, Fluidigm Corp, Boxlight Corp, Sorrento Therapeutics, or United Airlines?

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ :ADMA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADMA is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for ADMA Biologics, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is -$2.22 below the current price. ADMA currently public float of 62.75M and currently shorts hold a 18.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADMA was 5.92M shares.

ADMA’s Market Performance

ADMA stocks went down by -19.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.24% and a quarterly performance of -27.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.68% for ADMA Biologics, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.11% for ADMA stocks with a simple moving average of -32.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ADMA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADMA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on June 4th of the previous year 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADMA reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the value of $10. The rating they have provided for ADMA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 15th, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ADMA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 7th of the previous year.

ADMA Trading at -24.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.05%, as shares sank -23.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMA fell by -19.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.74. In addition, ADMA Biologics, Inc. saw -44.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADMA starting from Grossman Jerrold B, who bought 5,300 shares at the price of $2.56 back on Aug 21. After this action, Grossman Jerrold B now owns 155,864 shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc., valued at $13,586 using the latest closing price.

DEMSKI MARTHA J, the Director of ADMA Biologics, Inc., bought 2,000 shares at $2.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that DEMSKI MARTHA J is holding 2,000 shares at $5,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -141.14 for the present operating margin
  • -37.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADMA Biologics, Inc. stands at -164.50. The total capital return value is set at -47.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.28. Equity return is now at value -104.30, with -36.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA), the company’s capital structure generated 323.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.39. Total debt to assets is 66.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -4.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 322.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.12.

Previous articleWhy (MOS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future
Next articleHollyFrontier Corporation (HFC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Can 3M Company (MMM) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
3M Company (NYSE:MMM) went down by -0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.54. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Univar Solutions Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) went up by 0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.77. The company’s stock...
Business

Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) went up by 0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $184.06. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Can 3M Company (MMM) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
3M Company (NYSE:MMM) went down by -0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.54. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Univar Solutions Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) went up by 0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.77. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) went up by 0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $184.06. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Is Box, Inc. (BOX) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) went down by -2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.09. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Why (EXPE)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.88. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Can 3M Company (MMM) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
3M Company (NYSE:MMM) went down by -0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.54. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why (EXPE)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.88. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) went down by -0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.48. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.31. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Denise Gardner - 0
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) went down by -1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.71. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) went up by 0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $184.06. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) went up by 1.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.37. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) went down by -5.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.65. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade UPS Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) went up by 1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $166.20. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) went up by 0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $197.96. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Univar Solutions Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) went up by 0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.77. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) went down by -1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.04. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Buy or Sell Welltower Inc. (WELL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Nicola Day - 0
Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) went up by 1.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.17. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (IZEA)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) went down by -1.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.13. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) went down by -0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.93. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links