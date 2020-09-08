Is a Correction Looming Ahead for VMware, Inc. (VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) went down by -4.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $173.37. The company’s stock price has collected -5.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/04/20 that VMware to Present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Is It Worth Investing in VMware, Inc. (NYSE :VMW) Right Now?

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VMW is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for VMware, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $174.89, which is $37.5 above the current price. VMW currently public float of 78.51M and currently shorts hold a 9.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VMW was 1.44M shares.

VMW’s Market Performance

VMW stocks went down by -5.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.76% and a quarterly performance of -9.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for VMware, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.60% for VMW stocks with a simple moving average of -2.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMW stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for VMW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VMW in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $169 based on the research report published on September 3rd of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VMW reach a price target of $185, previously predicting the value of $181. The rating they have provided for VMW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 28th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to VMW, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on August 28th of the current year.

VMW Trading at -3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMW fell by -5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.90. In addition, VMware, Inc. saw -9.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMW starting from Olli Amy Fliegelman, who sold 1,348 shares at the price of $142.30 back on Sep 02. After this action, Olli Amy Fliegelman now owns 44,072 shares of VMware, Inc., valued at $191,820 using the latest closing price.

Brulard Jean Pierre, the EVP, Worldwide Sales of VMware, Inc., sold 676 shares at $140.65 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Brulard Jean Pierre is holding 43,963 shares at $95,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.06 for the present operating margin

+83.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for VMware, Inc. stands at +59.31. The total capital return value is set at 16.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 82.18. Equity return is now at value 181.80, with 47.60 for asset returns.

Based on VMware, Inc. (VMW), the company’s capital structure generated 95.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.73. Total debt to assets is 25.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.