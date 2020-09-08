Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Under Armour, Inc. (UA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.65. The company’s stock price has collected 1.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/04/20 that Under Armour Announces Thanksgiving Store Closures

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE :UA) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $10.33, which is $4.18 above the current price. UA currently public float of 357.14M and currently shorts hold a 6.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UA was 6.26M shares.

UA’s Market Performance

UA stocks went up by 1.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.10% and a quarterly performance of -8.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.75% for Under Armour, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.80% for UA stocks with a simple moving average of -21.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UA stocks, with Instinet repeating the rating for UA by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for UA in the upcoming period, according to Instinet is $3 based on the research report published on February 27th of the previous year 2017.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UA reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for UA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 14th, 2017.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to UA, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

UA Trading at 1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UA rose by +1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.25. In addition, Under Armour, Inc. saw -51.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UA starting from Eskridge Kevin, who sold 19,348 shares at the price of $15.84 back on Nov 26. After this action, Eskridge Kevin now owns 174,412 shares of Under Armour, Inc., valued at $306,561 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.06 for the present operating margin

+46.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour, Inc. stands at +1.76. The total capital return value is set at 6.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.05.

Based on Under Armour, Inc. (UA), the company’s capital structure generated 60.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.67. Total debt to assets is 26.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.55 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.