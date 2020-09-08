Search
Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Phunware, Inc. (PHUN)

by Nicola Day

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) went down by -6.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s stock price has collected -8.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/20 that Phunware Receives Expertise Award as Top Mobile Application Developer

Is It Worth Investing in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ :PHUN) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $3.13, which is -$0.96 below the current price. PHUN currently public float of 37.90M and currently shorts hold a 10.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHUN was 4.75M shares.

PHUN’s Market Performance

PHUN stocks went down by -8.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.00% and a quarterly performance of -22.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.34% for Phunware, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.48% for PHUN stocks with a simple moving average of -11.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHUN stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for PHUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHUN in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $4 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2020.

PHUN Trading at -28.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.60%, as shares sank -40.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHUN fell by -8.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2259. In addition, Phunware, Inc. saw -19.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHUN starting from Manlunas Eric, who sold 21,694 shares at the price of $1.51 back on May 21. After this action, Manlunas Eric now owns 112,199 shares of Phunware, Inc., valued at $32,758 using the latest closing price.

Syllantavos George, the Director of Phunware, Inc., sold 8,625 shares at $2.25 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Syllantavos George is holding 72,839 shares at $19,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Equity return is now at value -445.60, with -47.30 for asset returns.

