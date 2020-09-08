Search
Is a Correction Looming Ahead for First Horizon National Corporation (FHN)

by Daisy Galbraith

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) went up by 3.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.42. The company’s stock price has collected 2.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/20 that First Horizon Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

Is It Worth Investing in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE :FHN) Right Now?

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FHN is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for First Horizon National Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.11, which is $2.01 above the current price. FHN currently public float of 307.01M and currently shorts hold a 5.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FHN was 6.99M shares.

FHN’s Market Performance

FHN stocks went up by 2.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.64% and a quarterly performance of -17.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.55% for First Horizon National Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.60% for FHN stocks with a simple moving average of -14.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FHN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FHN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12 based on the research report published on August 20th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FHN reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for FHN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 17th, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “ Outperform” to FHN, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on July 20th of the current year.

FHN Trading at 5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHN rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.72. In addition, First Horizon National Corporation saw -39.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHN starting from Davidson Wendy P, who bought 3,000 shares at the price of $9.51 back on Apr 29. After this action, Davidson Wendy P now owns 18,942 shares of First Horizon National Corporation, valued at $28,515 using the latest closing price.

Emkes Mark A, the Director of First Horizon National Corporation, bought 10,000 shares at $9.42 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29, which means that Emkes Mark A is holding 87,158 shares at $94,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +30.20 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Horizon National Corporation stands at +19.37. The total capital return value is set at 8.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.66. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on First Horizon National Corporation (FHN), the company’s capital structure generated 98.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.71.

