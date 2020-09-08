Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) went down by -2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.48. The company’s stock price has collected -8.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/20 that Menlo Therapeutics Announces Corporate Name Change to VYNE Therapeutics

Is It Worth Investing in Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :MNLO) Right Now?

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 117.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.63, which is $7.21 above the current price. MNLO currently public float of 138.19M and currently shorts hold a 7.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNLO was 3.58M shares.

MNLO’s Market Performance

MNLO stocks went down by -8.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.09% and a quarterly performance of -39.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.32% for Menlo Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.41% for MNLO stocks with a simple moving average of -54.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNLO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for MNLO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MNLO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $3.50 based on the research report published on May 21st of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNLO reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for MNLO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 25th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to MNLO, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

MNLO Trading at -17.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.08%, as shares sank -16.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNLO fell by -8.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5280. In addition, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. saw -70.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNLO starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who bought 2,702,702 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Jun 09. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 22,876,410 shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,999,999 using the latest closing price.

The total capital return value is set at -73.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.12. Equity return is now at value -400.60, with -209.80 for asset returns.

Based on Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.01.