Here’s Our Rant About Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) went down by -8.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.30. The company’s stock price has collected -23.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/20 that Heat Biologics Issued Key Patent on Combination Platform Therapy

Is It Worth Investing in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ :HTBX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HTBX is at 0.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Heat Biologics, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is -$1.02 below the current price. HTBX currently public float of 75.53M and currently shorts hold a 6.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HTBX was 30.97M shares.

HTBX’s Market Performance

HTBX stocks went down by -23.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -51.66% and a quarterly performance of 17.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 96.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.15% for Heat Biologics, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.14% for HTBX stocks with a simple moving average of 25.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTBX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HTBX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTBX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $19 based on the research report published on June 20th of the previous year 2016.

Noble Financial, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTBX reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for HTBX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 8th, 2016.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to HTBX, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

HTBX Trading at -38.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.66%, as shares sank -53.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTBX fell by -23.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4455. In addition, Heat Biologics, Inc. saw 114.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HTBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-636.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Heat Biologics, Inc. stands at -656.51. The total capital return value is set at -85.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.94. Equity return is now at value -77.30, with -55.40 for asset returns.

Based on Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX), the company’s capital structure generated 14.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 96.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.