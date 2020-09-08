Search
Here’s How Your Trade PLMR Aggressively Right Now

by Denise Gardner

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) went down by -7.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $121.87. The company’s stock price has collected -2.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/20 that Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Virtual Participation at KBW Insurance Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ :PLMR) Right Now?

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 61.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Palomar Holdings, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $113.83, which is $15.23 above the current price. PLMR currently public float of 21.51M and currently shorts hold a 5.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLMR was 311.91K shares.

PLMR’s Market Performance

PLMR stocks went down by -2.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.45% and a quarterly performance of 33.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 207.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.20% for Palomar Holdings, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.85% for PLMR stocks with a simple moving average of 47.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLMR stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PLMR by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PLMR in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $50 based on the research report published on October 16th of the previous year 2019.

William Blair, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLMR reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for PLMR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 15th, 2019.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to PLMR, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

PLMR Trading at 3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares sank -4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLMR fell by -10.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.76. In addition, Palomar Holdings, Inc. saw 111.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLMR starting from Uchida T Christopher, who sold 600 shares at the price of $106.39 back on Aug 24. After this action, Uchida T Christopher now owns 38,306 shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc., valued at $63,834 using the latest closing price.

Armstrong Mac, the CEO and Chairman of Palomar Holdings, Inc., sold 12,500 shares at $105.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Armstrong Mac is holding 762,888 shares at $1,314,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +17.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Palomar Holdings, Inc. stands at +9.37. The total capital return value is set at 12.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.36. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Quick Links