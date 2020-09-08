Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade CEI Aggressively Right Now

by Ethane Eddington

Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went up by 0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.60. The company’s stock price has collected -16.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Camber Energy, Inc. and Viking Energy Group, Inc. Provide Update on Continued Process Towards Completing Planned Merger

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX :CEI) Right Now?

Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX:CEI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEI is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Camber Energy, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $781,250.00, which is -$0.5 below the current price. CEI currently public float of 19.68M and currently shorts hold a 4.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CEI was 1.87M shares.

CEI’s Market Performance

CEI stocks went down by -16.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.41% and a quarterly performance of -80.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.94% for Camber Energy, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.96% for CEI stocks with a simple moving average of -62.83% for the last 200 days.

CEI Trading at -43.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.41%, as shares sank -41.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEI fell by -16.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6572. In addition, Camber Energy, Inc. saw -73.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -1214.36 for the present operating margin
  • -25.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camber Energy, Inc. stands at -971.07. The total capital return value is set at -69.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.89.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleIs a Correction Looming Ahead for Zovio Inc (ZVO)
Next articleHere is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (IOVA)

Related Articles

Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ford Motor Company?

Nicola Day - 0
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.65. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.28. The company’s...
Companies

Is General Electric Company (GE) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) went up by 1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.26. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ford Motor Company?

Nicola Day - 0
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.65. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.28. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Is General Electric Company (GE) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) went up by 1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.26. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Why (BAC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) went up by 3.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.72. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) went up by 2.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.38. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.28. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) went down by -8.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.34. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) went down by -1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.60. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade CEI Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went up by 0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.60. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) went down by -2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.48. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Why (BAC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) went up by 3.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.72. The company’s...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR)

Denise Gardner - 0
Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) went down by -7.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.01. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)

Nicola Day - 0
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) went down by -0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $165.82. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels SSNC After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.74. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is General Electric Company (GE) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) went up by 1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.26. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Is in Such attractive Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.30. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) went up by 5.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Zovio Inc (ZVO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) went up by 8.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.24. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)

Ethane Eddington - 0
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) went down by -0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $224.23. The...
Read more

Quick Links