Here’s How Your Trade CEI Aggressively Right Now

Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went up by 0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.60. The company’s stock price has collected -16.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Camber Energy, Inc. and Viking Energy Group, Inc. Provide Update on Continued Process Towards Completing Planned Merger

Is It Worth Investing in Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX :CEI) Right Now?

Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX:CEI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEI is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Camber Energy, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $781,250.00, which is -$0.5 below the current price. CEI currently public float of 19.68M and currently shorts hold a 4.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CEI was 1.87M shares.

CEI’s Market Performance

CEI stocks went down by -16.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.41% and a quarterly performance of -80.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.94% for Camber Energy, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.96% for CEI stocks with a simple moving average of -62.83% for the last 200 days.

CEI Trading at -43.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.41%, as shares sank -41.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEI fell by -16.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6572. In addition, Camber Energy, Inc. saw -73.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1214.36 for the present operating margin

-25.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camber Energy, Inc. stands at -971.07. The total capital return value is set at -69.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.89.