Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $131.81. The company’s stock price has collected -1.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/20 that Chlamydia and Gonorrhea Positivity Surges in Women Ages 18-30 Years, Finds Quest Diagnostics Health Trends Study

Is It Worth Investing in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE :DGX) Right Now?

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DGX is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $138.44, which is $17.54 above the current price. DGX currently public float of 133.63M and currently shorts hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DGX was 1.44M shares.

DGX’s Market Performance

DGX stocks went down by -1.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.55% and a quarterly performance of -6.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.86% for DGX stocks with a simple moving average of 0.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DGX stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for DGX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DGX in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $144 based on the research report published on July 29th of the current year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DGX reach a price target of $142. The rating they have provided for DGX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “ Equal Weight” to DGX, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on June 9th of the current year.

DGX Trading at -9.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -13.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGX fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.09. In addition, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated saw 1.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DGX starting from Doherty Catherine T., who sold 58,392 shares at the price of $110.60 back on Sep 02. After this action, Doherty Catherine T. now owns 68,411 shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, valued at $6,458,343 using the latest closing price.

GUINAN MARK, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, sold 72,596 shares at $117.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that GUINAN MARK is holding 73,579 shares at $8,510,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.79 for the present operating margin

+34.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stands at +10.81. The total capital return value is set at 11.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.95. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX), the company’s capital structure generated 96.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.98. Total debt to assets is 42.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.