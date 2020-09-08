Search
Home Trending
Trending

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Ethane Eddington

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) went up by 1.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.95. The company’s stock price has collected 0.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Graphic Packaging Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE :GPK) Right Now?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPK is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Graphic Packaging Holding Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.97, which is $2.06 above the current price. GPK currently public float of 276.23M and currently shorts hold a 2.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPK was 2.74M shares.

GPK’s Market Performance

GPK stocks went up by 0.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.35% and a quarterly performance of -5.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for Graphic Packaging Holding Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.38% for GPK stocks with a simple moving average of 0.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GPK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GPK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPK reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for GPK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 15th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “ Neutral” to GPK, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

GPK Trading at 1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPK rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.41. In addition, Graphic Packaging Holding Company saw -13.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPK starting from Yost Joseph P, who sold 60,000 shares at the price of $13.23 back on May 18. After this action, Yost Joseph P now owns 123,207 shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, valued at $793,820 using the latest closing price.

Venturelli Larry M, the Director of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, bought 162 shares at $11.91 during a trade that took place back on Apr 02, which means that Venturelli Larry M is holding 66,307 shares at $1,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +9.26 for the present operating margin
  • +17.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stands at +3.36. The total capital return value is set at 10.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.59. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK), the company’s capital structure generated 195.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.14. Total debt to assets is 42.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 188.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Previous articleThe Chart for The Western Union Company (WU) Is Flashing Mixed Signals
Next articleBuy or Sell The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Related Articles

Business

Can Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went up by 2.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The...
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for 3D Systems Corporation?

Melissa Arnold - 0
3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.56. Press Release reported on...
Hot Stocks

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went down by -2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.48. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Business

Can Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went up by 2.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The...
View Post
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for 3D Systems Corporation?

Melissa Arnold - 0
3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.56. Press Release reported on...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went down by -2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.48. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Is Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $363.67. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Why (DLTR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) went down by -1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.71. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went down by -2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.48. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Melissa Arnold - 0
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) went down by -0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.27. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) went up by 3.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.17. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade CVNA Aggressively Right Now

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) went down by -5.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $235.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON)

Ethane Eddington - 0
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) went up by 9.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.47. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Can Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went up by 2.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The...
Read more
Business

Why (DLTR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) went down by -1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.71. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) went down by -4.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Denise Gardner - 0
Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) went down by -3.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $261.94. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) went down by -11.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.99. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $363.67. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Is in Such attractive Condition

Denise Gardner - 0
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) went down by -3.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1733.18. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.95. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

Nicola Day - 0
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) went down by -3.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.11. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links