Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) went up by 6.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.76. The company’s stock price has collected 10.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Flotek Welcomes Harsha V. Agadi To Board Of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE :FTK) Right Now?

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FTK is at 3.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Flotek Industries, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.50, which is -$1.05 below the current price. FTK currently public float of 64.61M and currently shorts hold a 6.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTK was 601.97K shares.

FTK’s Market Performance

FTK stocks went up by 10.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 71.14% and a quarterly performance of 65.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.59% for Flotek Industries, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.50% for FTK stocks with a simple moving average of 79.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTK stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for FTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FTK in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is based on the research report published on August 8th of the previous year 2018.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTK reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the value of $10. The rating they have provided for FTK stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on January 20th, 2016.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “ Perform” to FTK, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

FTK Trading at 57.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.65%, as shares surge +65.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +177.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTK rose by +10.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.00. In addition, Flotek Industries, Inc. saw 27.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTK starting from Nierenberg David, who bought 15,770 shares at the price of $2.39 back on Sep 03. After this action, Nierenberg David now owns 2,782,535 shares of Flotek Industries, Inc., valued at $37,690 using the latest closing price.

Nierenberg David, the Director of Flotek Industries, Inc., bought 145,250 shares at $2.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Nierenberg David is holding 2,772,333 shares at $348,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.99 for the present operating margin

-31.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flotek Industries, Inc. stands at -64.29. The total capital return value is set at -33.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.15. Equity return is now at value -82.60, with -65.50 for asset returns.

Based on Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK), the company’s capital structure generated 10.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.25. Total debt to assets is 7.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -37.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.