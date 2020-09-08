Search
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Nicola Day

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) went down by -0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.56. The company’s stock price has collected -2.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/22/20 that Two Dead, Two Still Missing After Pipeline Explosion at Texas Port

Is It Worth Investing in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE :EPD) Right Now?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPD is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.50, which is $7.33 above the current price. EPD currently public float of 1.47B and currently shorts hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPD was 7.54M shares.

EPD’s Market Performance

EPD stocks went down by -2.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.59% and a quarterly performance of -22.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.43% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.44% for EPD stocks with a simple moving average of -17.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPD stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EPD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EPD in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $22 based on the research report published on July 9th of the current year 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPD reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for EPD stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on April 13th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “ Neutral” to EPD, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 9th of the current year.

EPD Trading at -3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -3.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD fell by -2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.03. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. saw -38.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from Bacon Graham W., who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $17.50 back on Aug 26. After this action, Bacon Graham W. now owns 327,263 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., valued at $175,000 using the latest closing price.

Bacon Graham W., the Executive Vice President & COO of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., bought 7,500 shares at $17.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Bacon Graham W. is holding 317,263 shares at $133,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +16.61 for the present operating margin
  • +16.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stands at +14.03. The total capital return value is set at 10.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.21. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), the company’s capital structure generated 112.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.92. Total debt to assets is 45.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 104.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

