Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX)?

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) went down by -2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.87. The company’s stock price has collected -10.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/20 that Viking Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ :VKTX) Right Now?

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VKTX is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.23, which is -$6.12 below the current price. VKTX currently public float of 65.10M and currently shorts hold a 13.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VKTX was 1.34M shares.

VKTX’s Market Performance

VKTX stocks went down by -10.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.05% and a quarterly performance of -19.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.35% for Viking Therapeutics, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.51% for VKTX stocks with a simple moving average of -9.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VKTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VKTX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for VKTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VKTX in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $14 based on the research report published on June 5th of the current year 2020.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VKTX reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for VKTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 5th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to VKTX, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on May 1st of the current year.

VKTX Trading at -14.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares sank -18.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VKTX fell by -10.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.35. In addition, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. saw -23.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VKTX starting from LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC, who sold 94,488 shares at the price of $8.11 back on Aug 26. After this action, LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC now owns 5,819,383 shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $766,109 using the latest closing price.

LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC, the 10% Owner of Viking Therapeutics, Inc., sold 70,000 shares at $8.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC is holding 5,968,083 shares at $561,575 based on the most recent closing price.

The total capital return value is set at -11.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.96. Equity return is now at value -11.90, with -11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -223.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.13.