Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Dollar General Corporation (DG)?

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) went down by -0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $206.98. The company’s stock price has collected -2.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 09/03/20 that 2 Stocks That Surprised Analysts in a Better-Than-Expected Earnings Season

Is It Worth Investing in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE :DG) Right Now?

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DG is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Dollar General Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $222.46, which is $8.45 above the current price. DG currently public float of 248.51M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DG was 2.07M shares.

DG’s Market Performance

DG stocks went down by -2.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.65% and a quarterly performance of 5.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.14% for Dollar General Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.45% for DG stocks with a simple moving average of 13.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DG stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DG in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $240 based on the research report published on August 28th of the current year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DG reach a price target of $225, previously predicting the value of $210. The rating they have provided for DG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 24th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to DG, setting the target price at $182 in the report published on August 6th of the current year.

DG Trading at 1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DG fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $198.63. In addition, Dollar General Corporation saw 25.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DG starting from SUNDERLAND STEVEN G, who sold 1,800 shares at the price of $203.21 back on Sep 03. After this action, SUNDERLAND STEVEN G now owns 7,854 shares of Dollar General Corporation, valued at $365,783 using the latest closing price.

VASOS TODD J, the Chief Executive Officer of Dollar General Corporation, sold 37,237 shares at $200.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that VASOS TODD J is holding 141,116 shares at $7,449,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.50 for the present operating margin

+30.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar General Corporation stands at +6.17. The total capital return value is set at 17.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.82. Equity return is now at value 33.50, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Dollar General Corporation (DG), the company’s capital structure generated 174.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.57. Total debt to assets is 46.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 160.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 413.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.