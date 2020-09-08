Search
Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

by Ethane Eddington

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.08. The company’s stock price has collected -0.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that AMVAC and Corteva Collaborate on SIMPAS Prescription Application Technology

Is It Worth Investing in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE :CTVA) Right Now?

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Corteva, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.64, which is $1.16 above the current price. CTVA currently public float of 747.93M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTVA was 4.65M shares.

CTVA’s Market Performance

CTVA stocks went down by -0.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.34% and a quarterly performance of -2.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.12% for Corteva, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.08% for CTVA stocks with a simple moving average of 8.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTVA stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CTVA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CTVA in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $31 based on the research report published on August 11th of the current year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTVA reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for CTVA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 10th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “ Buy” to CTVA, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

CTVA Trading at 5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +15.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTVA fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.37. In addition, Corteva, Inc. saw -0.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTVA starting from PAGE GREGORY R, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $25.30 back on Aug 10. After this action, PAGE GREGORY R now owns 35,758 shares of Corteva, Inc., valued at $126,500 using the latest closing price.

GAJARIA RAJAN, the EVP, Business Platforms of Corteva, Inc., bought 2,010 shares at $25.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that GAJARIA RAJAN is holding 60,462 shares at $50,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +4.25 for the present operating margin
  • +34.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corteva, Inc. stands at -2.08. The total capital return value is set at 1.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.57. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Corteva, Inc. (CTVA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.75. Total debt to assets is 1.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

