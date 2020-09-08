Search
Home Trending
Trending

Can SRAX, Inc. (SRAX) Remain Competitive?

by Melissa Arnold

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) went up by 6.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.29. The company’s stock price has collected -2.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 50 min ago that BIGtoken Launches TotalOptOut.com, Giving Consumers More Power Over Their Data

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ :SRAX) Right Now?

SRAX currently public float of 13.02M and currently shorts hold a 7.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRAX was 99.92K shares.

SRAX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.90% for SRAX, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.72% for SRAX stocks with a simple moving average of 40.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRAX stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SRAX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRAX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $4 based on the research report published on July 6th of the current year 2020.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRAX reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the value of $9. The rating they have provided for SRAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 17th, 2017.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to SRAX, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on February 1st of the previous year.

SRAX Trading at 14.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.23%, as shares surge +9.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRAX rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, SRAX, Inc. saw 15.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SRAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -498.27 for the present operating margin
  • +20.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for SRAX, Inc. stands at -470.40. The total capital return value is set at -132.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.07. Equity return is now at value -82.10, with -50.50 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on SRAX, Inc. (SRAX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.42. Total debt to assets is 2.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -24.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Previous articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Mr. Cooper Group Inc.?
Next articleWe Analyzed the Future Direction of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM), Here is What We Found

Related Articles

Business

Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) went up by 0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $184.06. The company’s stock...
Trending

Is Box, Inc. (BOX) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) went down by -2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.09. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

Why (EXPE)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.88. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) went up by 0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $184.06. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Is Box, Inc. (BOX) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) went down by -2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.09. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Why (EXPE)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.88. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) went down by -1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.04. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) went up by 1.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.37. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Why (EXPE)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.88. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) went down by -0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.48. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.31. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Denise Gardner - 0
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) went down by -1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.71. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels CL After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) went down by -0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.10. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) went up by 0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $184.06. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) went up by 1.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.37. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) went down by -5.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.65. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade UPS Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) went up by 1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $166.20. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) went up by 0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $197.96. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) went down by -1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.04. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Buy or Sell Welltower Inc. (WELL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Nicola Day - 0
Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) went up by 1.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.17. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (IZEA)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) went down by -1.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.13. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) went down by -0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.93. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Twilio Inc. (TWLO)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) went down by -5.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $288.81. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links