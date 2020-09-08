Search
Can Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) Remain Competitive?

by Ethane Eddington

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) went down by -28.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.71. The company’s stock price has collected -31.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/04/20 that Seelos Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $7.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ :SEEL) Right Now?

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEEL is at 2.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is -$0.6 below the current price. SEEL currently public float of 37.26M and currently shorts hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEEL was 1.10M shares.

SEEL’s Market Performance

SEEL stocks went down by -31.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -46.04% and a quarterly performance of -47.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.10% for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -38.85% for SEEL stocks with a simple moving average of -38.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEEL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SEEL by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for SEEL in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $4 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2019.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEEL reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for SEEL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 14th, 2019.

SEEL Trading at -42.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.56%, as shares sank -45.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEEL fell by -31.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9545. In addition, Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. saw -55.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SEEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -7399.20 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. stands at -13668.00. The total capital return value is set at -2,163.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3,996.49. Equity return is now at value -431.30, with -182.30 for asset returns.

Quick Links