Buy or Sell Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) went up by 0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.19. The company’s stock price has collected 1.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/20 that Should you invest in Micron Technology, Macy’s, Zoom Video, American Airlines, or Norwegian Cruise Line?

Is It Worth Investing in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ :MU) Right Now?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MU is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 24 analysts out of 35 who provided ratings for Micron Technology, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.84, which is $17.38 above the current price. MU currently public float of 1.11B and currently shorts hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MU was 19.90M shares.

MU’s Market Performance

MU stocks went up by 1.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.56% and a quarterly performance of -13.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for Micron Technology, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.62% for MU stocks with a simple moving average of -5.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Cascend Securities repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to Cascend Securities is $55 based on the research report published on August 13th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MU reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for MU stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 13th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to MU, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on August 6th of the current year.

MU Trading at -4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -4.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.62. In addition, Micron Technology, Inc. saw -13.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from Deboer Scott J, who sold 13,695 shares at the price of $48.34 back on Aug 12. After this action, Deboer Scott J now owns 128,368 shares of Micron Technology, Inc., valued at $662,016 using the latest closing price.

Marosvari Paul, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of Micron Technology, Inc., sold 308 shares at $50.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Marosvari Paul is holding 5,907 shares at $15,511 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.72 for the present operating margin

+45.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology, Inc. stands at +26.97. The total capital return value is set at 18.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.51. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), the company’s capital structure generated 16.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.02. Total debt to assets is 11.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.