At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Just Got Our Attention

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) went down by -2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.92. The company’s stock price has collected -19.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/20 that At Home Group Inc. Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference

Is It Worth Investing in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE :HOME) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOME is at 2.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for At Home Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.60, which is $3.2 above the current price. HOME currently public float of 52.50M and currently shorts hold a 14.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOME was 4.29M shares.

HOME’s Market Performance

HOME stocks went down by -19.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.69% and a quarterly performance of 92.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 107.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.91% for At Home Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.53% for HOME stocks with a simple moving average of 125.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOME stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HOME by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HOME in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16.50 based on the research report published on July 31st of the current year 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOME reach a price target of $16.50. The rating they have provided for HOME stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 25th, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “ Sector Weight” to HOME, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

HOME Trading at 24.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.79%, as shares sank -3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +110.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOME fell by -19.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.73. In addition, At Home Group Inc. saw 172.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOME starting from McLeod Norman E, who sold 192,436 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Sep 01. After this action, McLeod Norman E now owns 12,912 shares of At Home Group Inc., valued at $4,233,861 using the latest closing price.

Corsa Peter SG, the President and COO of At Home Group Inc., sold 35,019 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Corsa Peter SG is holding 16,615 shares at $700,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.83 for the present operating margin

+27.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for At Home Group Inc. stands at -15.71. The total capital return value is set at 5.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.31. Equity return is now at value -99.90, with -19.50 for asset returns.

Based on At Home Group Inc. (HOME), the company’s capital structure generated 301.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.10. Total debt to assets is 61.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 251.36.