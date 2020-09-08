Search
Home Business
Business

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Nicola Day

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) went down by -2.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3552.25. The company’s stock price has collected -3.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 2 hours ago that Amazon bans sales of foreign plant seeds to U.S. amid mystery mailings

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ :AMZN) Right Now?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 126.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMZN is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 40 analysts out of 47 who provided ratings for Amazon.com, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3,665.40, which is $367.06 above the current price. AMZN currently public float of 426.05M and currently shorts hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMZN was 4.71M shares.

AMZN’s Market Performance

AMZN stocks went down by -3.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.16% and a quarterly performance of 30.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 79.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for Amazon.com, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.09% for AMZN stocks with a simple moving average of 40.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $3700 based on the research report published on July 31st of the current year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMZN reach a price target of $4000, previously predicting the value of $3000. The rating they have provided for AMZN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 31st, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to AMZN, setting the target price at $4000 in the report published on July 31st of the current year.

AMZN Trading at 5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3,303.97. In addition, Amazon.com, Inc. saw 78.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from WILKE JEFFREY A, who sold 750 shares at the price of $3304.28 back on Aug 24. After this action, WILKE JEFFREY A now owns 11,772 shares of Amazon.com, Inc., valued at $2,478,209 using the latest closing price.

Reynolds Shelley, the Vice President of Amazon.com, Inc., sold 292 shares at $3173.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Reynolds Shelley is holding 5,989 shares at $926,551 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +5.26 for the present operating margin
  • +40.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com, Inc. stands at +4.13. The total capital return value is set at 12.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.11. Equity return is now at value 20.50, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), the company’s capital structure generated 124.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.54. Total debt to assets is 34.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 101.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Previous articleIs Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) a Keeper?
Next articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for CVS Health Corporation?

Related Articles

Companies

Why VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Is in Such attractive Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) went down by -0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock...
Business

A Lesson to Learn: American Express Company (AXP)

Nicola Day - 0
American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) went up by 1.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.13. The company’s stock...
Trending

Buy or Sell Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) went down by -1.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.40. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Why VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Is in Such attractive Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) went down by -0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

A Lesson to Learn: American Express Company (AXP)

Nicola Day - 0
American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) went up by 1.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.13. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Buy or Sell Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) went down by -1.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.40. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Dow Inc. (DOW) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denise Gardner - 0
Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) went up by 0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.25. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

The Chart for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) went down by -2.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.58. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Dow Inc. (DOW) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denise Gardner - 0
Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) went up by 0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.25. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade HBI Aggressively Right Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.75. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Nicola Day - 0
The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.29. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.33. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) went up by 18.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.51. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

A Lesson to Learn: American Express Company (AXP)

Nicola Day - 0
American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) went up by 1.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.13. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) went up by 3.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.43. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.64. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels PE After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.80. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Regions Financial Corporation?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.54. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Why VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Is in Such attractive Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) went down by -0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) went down by -2.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.58. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.82. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Can Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.96. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links