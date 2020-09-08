Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Melissa Arnold

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.28. The company’s stock price has collected -4.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported 2 hours ago that Intel CEO on How the Chip Maker Plans to Get Back on Track

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ :AMD) Right Now?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 163.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMD is at 2.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 37 who provided ratings for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 19 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.63, which is -$4.86 below the current price. AMD currently public float of 1.17B and currently shorts hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMD was 61.94M shares.

AMD’s Market Performance

AMD stocks went down by -4.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.42% and a quarterly performance of 54.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 168.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.76% for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.49% for AMD stocks with a simple moving average of 50.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $8 based on the research report published on August 24th of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMD reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the value of $90. The rating they have provided for AMD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 21st, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to AMD, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on August 4th of the current year.

AMD Trading at 15.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares sank -3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD fell by -4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.96. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. saw 78.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from KUMAR DEVINDER, who sold 14,345 shares at the price of $92.02 back on Sep 01. After this action, KUMAR DEVINDER now owns 522,550 shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., valued at $1,320,027 using the latest closing price.

GRASBY PAUL DARREN, the SVP & CSO, President EMEA of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., sold 10,000 shares at $86.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that GRASBY PAUL DARREN is holding 31,988 shares at $869,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +8.75 for the present operating margin
  • +42.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stands at +5.07. The total capital return value is set at 19.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.58. Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.48. Total debt to assets is 12.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Previous articleIs General Electric Company (GE) a Keeper?
Next articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ford Motor Company?

Related Articles

Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ford Motor Company?

Nicola Day - 0
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.65. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.28. The company’s...
Companies

Is General Electric Company (GE) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) went up by 1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.26. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ford Motor Company?

Nicola Day - 0
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.65. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.28. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Is General Electric Company (GE) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) went up by 1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.26. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Why (BAC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) went up by 3.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.72. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) went up by 2.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.38. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.28. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) went down by -8.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.34. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) went down by -1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.60. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade CEI Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went up by 0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.60. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) went down by -2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.48. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Why (BAC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) went up by 3.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.72. The company’s...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR)

Denise Gardner - 0
Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) went down by -7.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.01. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)

Nicola Day - 0
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) went down by -0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $165.82. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels SSNC After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.74. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is General Electric Company (GE) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) went up by 1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.26. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Is in Such attractive Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.30. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) went up by 5.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Zovio Inc (ZVO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) went up by 8.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.24. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)

Ethane Eddington - 0
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) went down by -0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $224.23. The...
Read more

Quick Links