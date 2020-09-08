Search
A Lesson to Learn: ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT)

by Denise Gardner

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) went up by 3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.80. The company’s stock price has collected 3.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that TOUGHBUILT(TM) LAUNCHES 64 PRODUCTS WITH CANADIAN BASED RONA

Is It Worth Investing in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ :TBLT) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is -$0.71 below the current price. TBLT currently public float of 38.15M and currently shorts hold a 6.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TBLT was 3.31M shares.

TBLT’s Market Performance

TBLT stocks went up by 3.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.11% and a quarterly performance of -22.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.58% for ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.70% for TBLT stocks with a simple moving average of -50.01% for the last 200 days.

TBLT Trading at -1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares surge +2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBLT rose by +3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7036. In addition, ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. saw -64.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TBLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -44.95 for the present operating margin
  • +29.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. stands at -22.53. Equity return is now at value -183.50, with -74.30 for asset returns.

Based on ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT), the company’s capital structure generated 134.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Quick Links