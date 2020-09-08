Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

by Melissa Arnold

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.99. The company’s stock price has collected -1.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/04/20 that Baker Hughes Announces August 2020 Rig Counts

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE :BKR) Right Now?

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKR is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Baker Hughes Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.62, which is $6.15 above the current price. BKR currently public float of 654.94M and currently shorts hold a 5.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKR was 6.56M shares.

BKR’s Market Performance

BKR stocks went down by -1.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.36% and a quarterly performance of -23.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.50% for Baker Hughes Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.18% for BKR stocks with a simple moving average of -16.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKR stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for BKR by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for BKR in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $3 based on the research report published on July 16th of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKR reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the value of $19. The rating they have provided for BKR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 19th, 2020.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BKR, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 29th of the current year.

BKR Trading at -7.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -12.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKR fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.72. In addition, Baker Hughes Company saw -43.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKR starting from Simonelli Lorenzo, who bought 71,275 shares at the price of $14.12 back on Sep 02. After this action, Simonelli Lorenzo now owns 287,096 shares of Baker Hughes Company, valued at $1,006,104 using the latest closing price.

Beattie William G, the Director of Baker Hughes Company, bought 5,000 shares at $17.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26, which means that Beattie William G is holding 17,466 shares at $88,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +6.82 for the present operating margin
  • +21.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baker Hughes Company stands at +0.54. The total capital return value is set at 3.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.49. Equity return is now at value -39.60, with -22.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Baker Hughes Company (BKR), the company’s capital structure generated 34.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.39. Total debt to assets is 13.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Previous articleBuy or Sell National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun
Next articleWhy Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Related Articles

Companies

Why VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Is in Such attractive Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) went down by -0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock...
Business

A Lesson to Learn: American Express Company (AXP)

Nicola Day - 0
American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) went up by 1.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.13. The company’s stock...
Trending

Buy or Sell Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) went down by -1.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.40. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Why VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Is in Such attractive Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) went down by -0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

A Lesson to Learn: American Express Company (AXP)

Nicola Day - 0
American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) went up by 1.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.13. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Buy or Sell Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) went down by -1.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.40. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Dow Inc. (DOW) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denise Gardner - 0
Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) went up by 0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.25. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

The Chart for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) went down by -2.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.58. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Dow Inc. (DOW) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denise Gardner - 0
Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) went up by 0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.25. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade HBI Aggressively Right Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.75. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Nicola Day - 0
The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.29. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.33. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) went up by 18.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.51. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

A Lesson to Learn: American Express Company (AXP)

Nicola Day - 0
American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) went up by 1.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.13. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) went up by 3.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.43. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.64. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels PE After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.80. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Regions Financial Corporation?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.54. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Why VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Is in Such attractive Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) went down by -0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) went down by -2.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.58. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.82. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Can Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.96. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links