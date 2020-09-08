A Lesson to Learn: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) went down by -4.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.00. The company’s stock price has collected -6.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/20 that Akamai Technologies Joins Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council’s Tech Compact for Social Justice

Is It Worth Investing in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ :AKAM) Right Now?

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AKAM is at 0.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Akamai Technologies, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $125.11, which is $16.22 above the current price. AKAM currently public float of 159.25M and currently shorts hold a 6.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKAM was 1.73M shares.

AKAM’s Market Performance

AKAM stocks went down by -6.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.69% and a quarterly performance of 4.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.31% for Akamai Technologies, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.61% for AKAM stocks with a simple moving average of 9.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKAM stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for AKAM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AKAM in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $135 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKAM reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for AKAM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 2nd, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “ Equal-Weight” to AKAM, setting the target price at $107 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

AKAM Trading at -2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM fell by -6.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.29. In addition, Akamai Technologies, Inc. saw 25.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from MCCONNELL RICK M, who sold 3,409 shares at the price of $112.50 back on Aug 24. After this action, MCCONNELL RICK M now owns 20,007 shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc., valued at $383,513 using the latest closing price.

Ahola Aaron, the EVP & General Counsel of Akamai Technologies, Inc., sold 2,761 shares at $108.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Ahola Aaron is holding 3,885 shares at $300,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.63 for the present operating margin

+61.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akamai Technologies, Inc. stands at +16.52. The total capital return value is set at 10.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.32. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM), the company’s capital structure generated 73.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.21. Total debt to assets is 38.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.