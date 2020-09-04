Search
Why Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) Is in Such attractive Condition

by Ethane Eddington

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) went down by -7.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.42. The company’s stock price has collected -2.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 10 hours ago that Is Rocket a Tech Stock or Boring Lender?

Is It Worth Investing in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE :RKT) Right Now?

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Rocket Companies, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.36, which is -$6.5 below the current price. RKT currently public float of 98.53M and currently shorts hold a 3.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RKT was 34.63M shares.

RKT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at – for Rocket Companies, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.44% for RKT stocks with a simple moving average of 0.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RKT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RKT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $29 based on the research report published on August 31st of the current year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RKT reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for RKT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 31st, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to RKT, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on August 31st of the current year.

RKT Trading at 0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.83% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKT fell by -12.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Rocket Companies, Inc. saw 23.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +18.20 for the present operating margin
  • +86.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocket Companies, Inc. stands at +14.38.

Quick Links