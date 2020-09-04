Why Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Rise 1.98%

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) went up by 1.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.30 and move down -113.11%, while RPAI stocks collected 2.29% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Prices $400.0 Million Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Worth an Investment?

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 559.17 times of increase in earnings at the present.

RPAI Market Performance

RPAI stocks went up by 2.29% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.87% and a quarterly performance of -13.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.90%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.81% for RPAI stocks with the simple moving average of -22.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPAI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RPAI shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for RPAI socks in the upcoming period according to Deutsche Bank is $7 based on the research report published on July 27, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPAI stock at the price of $6. The rating they have provided for RPAI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 22, 2020.

Citigroup gave “ Neutral” rating to RPAI stocks, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on April 7, 2020.

RPAI Stocks 1.65% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Retail Properties of America, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -53.08% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.03%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.87% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +4.68% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RPAI went up by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -52.41% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.60. In addition, Retail Properties of America, Inc. saw -49.93% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

RPAI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI), starting from Imperiale Richard P, who bought 550 shares at the price of $7.86 back on Mar 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 74,553 shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc., valued at $4,324 with the latest closing price.

Imperiale Richard P, the Director of Retail Properties of America, Inc., bought 600 shares at the value of $8.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Imperiale Richard P is holding 74,003 shares at the value of $5,277 based on the most recent closing price.

RPAI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +11.30 for the present operating margin and +35.39 for gross margin. The net margin for Retail Properties of America, Inc. stands at +6.60. Total capital return value is set at 1.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.95. Equity return holds the value 0.20%, with 0.10% for asset returns.

Based on Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI), the company’s capital structure generated 105.12 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 51.25. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 47.85 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.68 and long-term debt to capital is 104.97.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 9.42 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for Retail Properties of America, Inc. is 6.37 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.13.