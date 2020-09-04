Search
Why Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

by Ethane Eddington

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.76 and move down -33.6%, while PSEC stocks collected -1.36% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For its Outstanding 4.95% Senior Convertible Notes due 2022

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) Worth an Investment?

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) 0 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Prospect Capital Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $4.50 which is -$0.81 below current price. PSEC currently has a short float of and public float of with average trading volume of 1.64M shares.

PSEC Market Performance

PSEC stocks went down by -1.36% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.20% and a quarterly performance of -7.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.03%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.02% for PSEC stocks with the simple moving average of -6.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSEC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PSEC shares by setting it to “Underweight”. The predicted price for PSEC socks in the upcoming period according to Wells Fargo is $4.50 based on the research report published on June 25, 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSEC stock at the price of $4.50. The rating they have provided for PSEC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 20, 2020.

Barclays gave “ Underweight” rating to PSEC stocks, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on January 22, 2019.

PSEC Stocks 0.51% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Prospect Capital Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -25.15% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.53%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.80% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -3.98% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC went down by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -22.15% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.11. In addition, Prospect Capital Corporation saw -21.43% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PSEC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), starting from Stark Eugene S, who bought 2,500 shares at the price of $5.10 back on Aug 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 46,000 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation, valued at $12,750 with the latest closing price.

Barry John F, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Prospect Capital Corporation, bought 342,112 shares at the value of $4.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Barry John F is holding 68,862,456 shares at the value of $1,585,147 based on the most recent closing price.

PSEC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -2.20 for the present operating margin and +71.27 for gross margin. The net margin for Prospect Capital Corporation stands at -2.63.

