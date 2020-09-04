Search
Why (LVGO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Melissa Arnold

Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) went down by -8.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $150.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that WeissLaw LLP Reminds VAR, LVGO, and GLIBA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ :LVGO) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $130.41, which is -$1.59 below the current price. LVGO currently public float of 59.30M and currently shorts hold a 15.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LVGO was 4.91M shares.

LVGO’s Market Performance

LVGO stocks went down by -5.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.73% and a quarterly performance of 125.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 404.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.98% for Livongo Health, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.46% for LVGO stocks with a simple moving average of 133.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVGO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LVGO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LVGO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $137 based on the research report published on August 24th of the current year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LVGO reach a price target of $137. The rating they have provided for LVGO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 7th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “ Hold” to LVGO, setting the target price at $137 in the report published on August 6th of the current year.

LVGO Trading at 13.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares sank -3.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVGO fell by -5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +404.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.64. In addition, Livongo Health, Inc. saw 414.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVGO starting from Pursley James, who sold 738 shares at the price of $132.53 back on Aug 26. After this action, Pursley James now owns 73,294 shares of Livongo Health, Inc., valued at $97,807 using the latest closing price.

SHAPIRO LEE, the Chief Financial Officer of Livongo Health, Inc., sold 5,734 shares at $132.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that SHAPIRO LEE is holding 1,894,631 shares at $759,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -34.84 for the present operating margin
  • +72.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Livongo Health, Inc. stands at -32.47. The total capital return value is set at -18.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.94. Equity return is now at value -15.30, with -11.50 for asset returns.

Quick Links